Technology consulting giant Tech Mahindra has announced a collaboration with Microsoft to modernise workplace experiences with Copilot for Microsoft 365 for over 1,200 of their customers and an initial count of more than 10,000 employees across 15 locations. According to the company, this collaboration positions Tech Mahindra as a leading Global Systems Integrator (GSI) in adopting Copilot for Microsoft 365.

As part of this collaboration, Tech Mahindra has launched a dedicated Copilot practice focused on helping customers unlock the full potential of AI tools. The practice will include workforce training to help customers with assessment and preparation, which are critical for integrating AI across every area and function of an organisation. Additionally, Tech Mahindra claims to offer comprehensive solutions to help customers assess, prepare, pilot, and adopt business solutions that utilise Copilot for Microsoft 365. Copilot for Microsoft 365 will provide executives and other professionals with an adaptable, scalable, and personalised user experience based on evolving business needs.

Mohit Joshi, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Tech Mahindra, said, “Our vision is to redefine the workplace experience by empowering every employee to excel and innovate using cutting-edge AI technology. We are not just adopting a tool; we are shaping the future of work for our employees and customers. The collaboration and the introduction of Copilot for Microsoft 365 and GitHub Copilot also marks a significant stride in our commitment to making AI accessible to everyone.”

The company is deploying GitHub Copilot for 5,000 developers, which will increase developer productivity by 35-40 per cent within the organisation by democratising access to AI capabilities.

“Our collaboration with Tech Mahindra will empower its employees with new generative AI capabilities to enhance workplace experiences and increase developer productivity. With a focus on driving AI innovation and skilling, Tech Mahindra is poised to deliver new solutions and greater value for its customers across industries,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer at Microsoft.

In addition, Tech Mahindra recently launched a unified workbench on Microsoft Fabric. According to the company, the workbench is designed to help organizations accelerate the adoption of Microsoft Fabric, enabling them to create complex data workflows with a simple-to-use interface.