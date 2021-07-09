Info-tech

Tech Mahindra to set up Cloud Advisory Board

Our Bureau Hyderabad | Updated on July 09, 2021

TRAI earlier this year had said that CSPs such as Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure fall under the TRAI Act and can be regulated by it

Ropes in 30 firms, advisors to promote cloud adoption

Tech Mahindra has roped in 30 enterprises, academicians and industry advisors to set up a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’ to promote cloud transformation.

The constituents of the board have a total revenue of about $ 2,285 billion and spend about $ 200 billion on technology every year.

Besides promoting cloud transformation, the board will also help build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises.

The 30-member body will have three regional chapters, covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) and representing world’s top organisations, experts, academicians and industry advisors.

“The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy,” Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services of Tech Mahindra, said.

“A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. It will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders,” he said.

“The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises, while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalised hybrid cloud strategy,” he said.

Published on July 09, 2021

cloud services
Tech Mahindra Ltd
