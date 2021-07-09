Tech Mahindra to set up Cloud Advisory Board

Tech Mahindra has roped in 30 enterprises, academicians and industry advisors to set up a ‘Cloud Advisory Board’ to promote cloud transformation.

The constituents of the board have a total revenue of about $ 2,285 billion and spend about $ 200 billion on technology every year.

Besides promoting cloud transformation, the board will also help build a robust roadmap for business agility and competitive edge for enterprises.

Tech Mahindra launches a new cloud security offering called ‘CLOUDEFENDER’

The 30-member body will have three regional chapters, covering the Americas, EMEA (Europe, Middle-East and Africa) and APAC (Asia-Pacific) and representing world’s top organisations, experts, academicians and industry advisors.

“The objective of the board is to enable open communication between various stakeholders to build a cohesive cloud adoption and implementation strategy,” Vivek Gupta, Global Head Cloud Services of Tech Mahindra, said.

“A cloud-first approach is core to enterprise IT and customer’s digital transformation journey today. It will facilitate meaningful peer-to-peer connect among leaders,” he said.

“The board will provide a vital perspective as we work with our customers to help accelerate cloud transformation for enterprises, while helping them to design, develop, and deploy a personalised hybrid cloud strategy,” he said.