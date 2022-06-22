Techvantage Systems opens fourth office in Thiruvananthapuram

Techvantage Systems, a company based at Technopark here with a focus on building artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, has opened its fourth office in Thiruvananthapuram. The new office is in the Accel building at Kinfra Film, Video and IT Park, one of the largest eco-friendly parks in the country.

Prince Adithya Varma of the Travancore Royal Family inaugurated the facility and remarked that he was happy to see Kerala emerge as a location attracting companies that work in advanced technologies such as AI.

“The state is as attractive an investment destination as any other location,” he said. Citing his own experience as an entrepreneur, Varma added that the outcome always depends on one’s attitude and how one tackles the obstacles.

Niche capabilities, planning

Deviprasad Thrivikraman, CEO, Techvantage, attributed the company’s success to the focus on building niche capability in AI and the meticulous planning that led to steady and organic growth. He also thanked the Techvantage team for the relentless hard work that went into lay the foundation for future growth.

Jeeja Gopinath, Managing Director and Co-founder, spoke about the exciting journey that Techvantage is about to embark on and put forth the company’s vision to grow to a head count of over 500 people in the next three years.

Techvantage is a fast-growing company that provides machine learning and AI-based solutions to clients across the world helping them gain a competitive edge using the power of analytics, a spokesman for the company said.