Telangana CM to open India’s biggest start-up hub in Hyderabad on June 28

Hyderabad host India’s biggest and world’s second largest innovation campus, with over 2,000 start-ups, accelerators, venture capital funds and common technology facilities.

To be inaugurated on Tuesday, the T-Hub 2.0 will have a total built up are of 5.82 lakh sq ft, making it the second largest innovation campus after Station F based in Paris.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao will formally inaugurate the facility, built with an investment of ₹400 crore, on Tuesday.

“This will be a microcosm of the innovation ecosystem ,” M Srinivas Rao, Chief Executive Officer of T-Hub, has said.

Delayed by nearly two years because of the pandemic and the resultant slowdown, the facility is coming up right at the centre of the IT hub.

Promoted by the Telangana government, the first phase of T-Hub was located at the IIIT-Hyderabad campus at Gachibowli.

T-Hub has so far touched 1,800 start-ups through various programmes and accelerators, which were supported by global MNCs like Facebook, Uber, Boeing, Microsoft and Qualcomm and several governments.

The start-ups here have raised an aggregate funding of ₹2,269 crore.

“We have partnered with 75 service providers like Paytm, RBL Bank, Amazon Web Services (AWS), DigitalOcean and Google Cloud to support the startups,” he said.

T-Hub also helps foreign start-ups to get access to the Indian market as it helped Indian startups gain access to the Western markets through its ties up with Korean, Japanese and Australian agencies.

The inaugural of the T-Hub 2.0 facility will be attended by Adobe Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen and Cyient Founder BVR Mohan Reddy.

During the event, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, Hero Motor Group and microblogging site Koo App will sign collaboration agreements with T-Hub.

Top leaders of unicorns and venture capital funds willattend a day-long conference being organised.