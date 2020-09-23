Telecom is caught in an ‘inverted pricing logjam’: Ravi Sharma

Waste management: It’s all about building an ecosystem
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
A telecom veteran with over 30 years of experience, Ravi Sharma has recently been appointed Chairman of Telecom Equipment Manufacturers’ Association of India (TEMA), the oldest telecom body in the country.
Sharma, who was the South Asia Chief Executive Officer of telecom giant Alcatel and later of its merged entity Alcatel-Lucent, was also the founder-CEO of Videocon Telecom and later CEO of Adani Power. He was also credited for starting of GSM infrastructure manufacturing in India. In an interview with BusinessLine, Sharma talks on myriad topics, ranging from Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR), 5G, and ban on Chinese equipment, among others. Edited excerpts:
TEMA is sprucing up its leadership team with a number of high-profile appointments. What are the big initiatives?
We want to have a 360-degree perspective on the telecom sector because each part of the telecom ecosystem is important and inter-dependent. Many leaders from the government and private sectors have agreed to lead various councils of TEMA. We have already set up a Start-up Council, 6G Council and Council of Industrial Policy. We shall be announcing the Chairmen of other councils soon.
Telecom companies are still banking on 2G and 3G services for revenues, as 4G is yet to take off as expected, and 5G might not be rolled out for another two years. Are we in a time warp on the technology front?
We must appreciate that 4G is primarily for data services and it has done well too. Its performance will continue to become better with the proliferation of smartphones in rural India, while the rise in data consumption is indicative that data tariffs are affordable. There is no technology challenge per se.
TEMA believes that India should not go for 5G for mobility but use the same for industrial applications. The 4G coupled with WiFi is a great solution for the proliferation of broadband in India. TEMA is all geared up to contribute towards the Prime Minister’s vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat by being a catalyst for the Indian telecom manufacturing sector.
The industry had sought AGR payment over a 15-year period, while the Supreme Court permitted only 10 years. How do you think this will impact the sector?
The judgment is basically adverse for telecom operators as it does not prescribe any remedy to the AGR issue and offers only a band-aid for the ailing industry. TEMA is of the view that the income from non-telecom services should not be included as revenues of an operator. This judgment will definitely hamper the growth of the telecom sector and the level playing field. TEMA requests the government to reconsider the AGR issue all over again.
The infrastructure roll-out in the telecom sector is still not keeping up with the demand, especially on the tower front. What are TEMA’s suggestions to improve the situation?
The slow telecom tower roll-out in the country is due to delay in getting Right of Way clearances, while high charges for it add to the problem. The government has tried to make the process simpler but it needs more consistent efforts and stricter monitoring while creating simpler norms for automotive time-bound clearances. Until then, the operators and ultimately the public will continue to suffer from degraded mobile coverage.
Is AGR the main culprit for the financial stress in the sector?
The main reasons are high spectrum charges, and high taxes and levies on telecom services, while the AGR made it untenable. While competition has played its role in bringing down the prices of services resulting in low ARPU, it’s the spectrum prices that have played havoc. Actually, telecom is caught in an “inverted pricing logjam” where the government expects to fetch the highest prices for spectrum but expects lowest prices for finished products of telecom services.
This model has harmed the industry not only in India but in many other countries. It’s not surprising that there are only three private players left and two of them are badly wounded.
The government needs to rethink the overall spectrum policy. It should either be reasonably priced or offered at negligible prices to operators but ask them to bid for revenue share. That way the real growth of telecom will emerge and the competition will become fairer.
The ban on Chinese equipment comes at a time when the country is on the verge of 5G launch, and sourcing network infrastructure from other countries would increase infrastructure costs. What are TEMA’s recommendations to salvage this situation?
Ban on Chinese technologies has created an opportunity with the challenge to come up with our own technologies. We must keep in mind that newer technologies are more driven by software than hardware and India is a leader in software development. All global telecom companies have their largest overseas software development facilities in India, which means as a country, we are supporting technology development for all the telecom vendors in the world.
TEMA has requested the government to extend ‘Make in India Purchase Preference’ policy to the private sector purchases also to encourage Indian companies to invest in the development of indigenous technologies.
The ALL_TOGETHER GLOBAL CLEANUP campaign under way now drives home the message
When clean technology meets with innovators, the outcome is sustainable as well as ingenious, says Preeti ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
Fortunes are linked to assets under mutual funds, which are set for steady growth
Save a few, most stocks in the Nifty Mid-cap 100 and Nifty Small-cap 100 indices have gained since March
STRAPCollection activity continues to face challenges amid risk of rise in infection among field officers, and ...
₹1036 • HDFC Bank S1S2R1R2COMMENT 1020100510501065 Initiate fresh short positions with a fixed stop-loss if ...
The Indian Premier League opens in the UAE tomorrow amidst a pandemic that has altered the essence of the ...
Author and three-time Member of Parliament on his new book Tharoorosaurus, and how words delight as well as ...
Languages don’t have to be mutually exclusive; they can bleed into each other, or flow steadily alongside, ...
The grandest room of the Rashtrapati Bhavan was designed only for royal gatherings, but ended up opening its ...
We the consumers, on a corona pause, have a role to play in rebooting the Indian economy
Brands will do well to take the digital advertising route
Fast food giant McDonald’s is trying hard to bounce back with a strong marketing menu. McDonald’s India West ...
The global sales revenue of licensed merchandise and services was a whopping $292.8 billion in 2019. Of this, ...
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...
The countrywide lockdown from March last week impacted both producers and processors badly. As demand from ...
India is the world’s largest producer of bananas, but a minor exporter. The tide is turning in its favour, ...
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...