Though disruptive for advertising, Apple privacy changes right for consumers, according to Snap CEO

Though Apple’s upcoming privacy changes may be disruptive for advertising, they are ultimately a “good thing” for consumers according to Snap CEO Evan Spiegel.

Spiegel in an interview with CNBC expressed his support for Apple’s privacy changes stating that Snap was prepared for the same.

Apple’s upcoming privacy feature for iOS 14 will require users to opt in to allow apps to track their activity. This change will be rolled out in the coming months. It will allow users to opt-out of letting apps collect a code called Identifier for Advertisers, or IDFA code, which helps companies track a user across websites and apps to measure the effectiveness of digital ads, the Verge reported.

“With Apple’s next beta update, App Tracking Transparency will require apps to get the user’s permission before tracking their data across apps or websites owned by other companies,” Apple had said in an official press release.

Snap CEO in his interview said that the company was preparing for the changes and was working with Apple for the same. The social media major earlier this week had also told investors that the changes pose a risk of interruption to demand after they're implemented.

“The reason that we’re highlighting some of the policy changes Apple is making is that they will impact our ability to effectively measure and optimise advertising outside of Snapchat,” Spiegel said as quoted by the CNBC report.

“We feel really well prepared for these changes, but changes to this ecosystem are usually disruptive and the outcome is uncertain,” he said.

The Snap CEO’s views contrast strong opposition of the changes by Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg who’s pushed back against the same.

“With the upcoming iOS14 changes, many small businesses will no longer be able to reach their customers with targeted ads. Apple may say that they're doing this to help people, but the moves clearly track their competitive interests. I think this dynamic is important for people to understand because we and others are going to be up against this for the foreseeable future,” Zuckerberg had told investors last month.