TikTok, Instagram most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in October 2021: Report

Green miles to go and promises to keep
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.
The app garnered 57 million installations globally during the month.
The largest number of downloads of the app were from Douyin in China at 17 per cent, followed by the United States at 11 per cent.
It was also the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store.
Instagram was the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store.
Also read: China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app
Overall, Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month, recording over 56 million installs. This represented a 31 per cent increase in the downloads of the app from October 2020.
India accounted for the highest number of downloads for Instagram at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent.
Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram completed the list of the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month, as per the report.
Separately, according to a recent report by Sensor Tower and MAAS, Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021.
The Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributed more than 12 million downloads. Meesho also made it to the list of top ten apps by overall downloads globally during October 2021. It was eighth on the list in terms of overall downloads. It was also the seventh most downloaded non-gaming app on the Play Store during the month, as per Sensor Tower data.
The world gathers for yet another pow-wow at the climate conference in Glasgow. What can we expect to gain ...
Carbon emissions and other pollutants that affect air quality have a major impact on the health of living ...
Sharing stories of recoveries can inspire others to seek timely treatment
Zee’s founding family plots a twist in the tale and stays in control
There are four ways that gold bugs can take to invest in the precious metal. We explore the options available
BNPL is a good option for those eyeing no-cost loans, but always stick to your budget
The recent episode shows why even seasoned investors are very choosy about fancied PSU stocks
This financing option is offered by many sellers, including the e-commerce websites
The book offers several insights, from up close, into Indian cricket of the last seven decades
Shankar Acharya’s engaging book looks back on his eventful life with warmth
Lahore, the first part of a trilogy on the Partition, is a painful reminder of all that can go wrong when ...
Jairam Ramesh’s biography talks about Englishman Arnold’s seminal work on Buddha and the influence it had on ...
This Diwali, confectionery makers like Mondelez, Amul, Mars Wrigley, Fabelle and Smoor are upping their ...
Is e-commerce a threat or saviour for brands?
Unless there is an ethical issue, brands are largely standing by celebrities who are in trouble
Come Diwali and brands light up the screen with sparkling campaigns that pull out all the emotions — love, ...
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...