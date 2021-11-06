TikTok, Instagram most downloaded non-gaming apps worldwide in October 2021: Report

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for October 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The app garnered 57 million installations globally during the month.

The largest number of downloads of the app were from Douyin in China at 17 per cent, followed by the United States at 11 per cent.

It was also the most downloaded app on Apple’s App Store.

Instagram was the most downloaded app on the Google Play Store.

Also read: China state firms invest in TikTok sibling, Weibo chat app

Overall, Instagram was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month, recording over 56 million installs. This represented a 31 per cent increase in the downloads of the app from October 2020.

India accounted for the highest number of downloads for Instagram at 39 per cent, followed by Brazil at 6 per cent.

Facebook, WhatsApp, and Telegram completed the list of the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month, as per the report.

Separately, according to a recent report by Sensor Tower and MAAS, Shopping apps reached 113 million downloads in India in October 2021.

The Indian social e-commerce company, Meesho, contributed more than 12 million downloads. Meesho also made it to the list of top ten apps by overall downloads globally during October 2021. It was eighth on the list in terms of overall downloads. It was also the seventh most downloaded non-gaming app on the Play Store during the month, as per Sensor Tower data.