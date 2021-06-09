TikTok was most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide in May

TikTok was the most downloaded non-gaming app worldwide for May 2021, according to data from Sensor Tower.

The app recorded over 80 million installs in the month. Brazil had the highest number of downloads of the app, accounting for 16 per cent of the downloads followed by Douyin in China at 12 per cent.

It was also the most downloaded app on both the Google Play Store and Apple’s App Store.

TikTok was followed by Facebook, which was the second most installed non-gaming app worldwide last month with more than 53 million installs. India accounted for the highest number of downloads for the app at 27 per cent, followed by the US at 7 per cent.

Three Facebook-owned apps Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger rounded out the top five most installed non-gaming apps worldwide for the month overall.

On the App Store, TikTok was followed by YouTube, Instagram, CapCut and WhatsApp rounding out the list of top five most downloaded non-gaming apps. On the Play Store, the list included Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp and Snapchat.