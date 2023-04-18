Apple CEO Tim Cook is likely to meet the Prime Minister in the first half on Wednesday, and Electronics and IT Ministers Ashwini Vaishnaw and Rajeev Chandrasekhar in the second half of the day.

According to government sources, the meetings are under wraps on request from Cook’s team, and there will not be any details given from the meetings.

“The Ministers will be meeting, but it is known at what time and what would be the venue (whether at the Ministries or the residences of the Ministers),” a government official privy to the developments told businessline.

However, neither Ministry officials nor the Apple team in India confirmed any of the meetings that are scheduled for Wednesday.

Cook is in India for a few days for opening of the first Apple-owned stores in Mumbai and New Delhi. The first store was opened on Tuesday in Mumbai Bandra-Kurla Complex, and the second will be opened on Thursday in Select City mall at Saket.

This is his second visit after 2016 and then too he had met the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.