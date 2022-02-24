TMI Group ties up with CD Recruiting

.

TMI Group, a Hyderabad-based HR services company, has entered into an agreement with CD Recruiting, a German firm that focuses on the recruitment of Indian IT professionals to live and work in the European country.

“IT talent from India always looked at the US for opportunities. Germany with its advanced technology landscape offers an excellent opportunity for Indians, who wish to work for German companies,” T Muralidharan, Chairman of TMI Group, said in a statement.

He said there was a demand for IT professionals with skills in areas like embedded/VLSI, e-commerce, gaming, ERP and robotics.

Language issues

Muralidharan said that proficiency in German language was a must to work in the country. “To overcome this challenge, we will will help the candidates gain required skills before migrating to Germany,” he said.

“There was no platform to connect German companies with Indian talent. With our partnership with TMI Group, we have built the bridge,” Chinmay Doctor of CD Recruiting, said.

