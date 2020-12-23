Toonz Media ties up with OTTera for new OTT platform

Further strengthening their presence in the digital space, kids and family entertainment major Toonz Media Group is partnering with digital content distribution platform OTTera to provide technology support for the Group’s brand-new OTT platform.

As part of the new partnership, OTTera will host and provide technology support for Toonz Media Group’s OTT channel, as well as distribute the Toonz library across multiple video-on-demand (VoD) platforms. While the vast Toonz library will enrich the content catalogue of OTTera, Toonz will benefit from OTTera’s advertisement sourcing and service expertise with this partnership.

Also read: Credible mechanism of self-regulation needed in OTT sector: I&B Ministry

“This is the first time that Toonz is venturing into the space of white-labelled OTTs and it is crucial for us to have a very strong technology partner in this venture. I am really glad to say that we have found our ideal partner in OTTera. Not only are they one of the best and most competitive over-the-top technology service providers in the market today, but they also have phenomenal reach with content distribution,” said P Jayakumar, CEO, Toonz Media Group.

“We are pleased to add Toonz Media Group’s quality kids’ content to our growing list of OTT services. Our shared experience in the children’s entertainment space, paired with their popular IPs, will certainly make the Toonz channel launch a global success,” said Stephen L Hodge, co-CEO of OTTera Inc.

Also read: Paid OTT subscriptions up by nearly 60%: CII-BCG report

The new OTT platform being launched by Toonz will include over 1,500 half hours of movies and episodic content across different genres, dedicated to kids and family audiences. It will be a one-of-its kind platform that showcases Toonz’s world-class IPs as well as OTTera’s licensed titles.