The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) on Thursday released a Consultation Paper on “Assignment of Spectrum for Space-based Communication Services”.

Earlier, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT), through its letter dated September 13, 2021, had requested TRAI to provide recommendations on “Auction of spectrum in the frequencies identified for International Mobile Telecommunications (IMT)/ 5G”.

Through the said letter, TRAI was also requested to provide recommendations, on appropriate frequency bands, band plan, block size, applicable reserve price, quantum of spectrum to be auctioned and associated conditions for auction of spectrum for space-based communication services, the regulator said in a statement.

“TRAI, through consultations, may assess the demand for space-based communication services and accordingly provide recommendations on the quantum of spectrum in each band required to be put to auction,” it said.

It is envisaged to auction the Space spectrum on exclusive basis. TRAI may explore feasibility and procedure of sharing auctioned spectrum among multiple service licensees, it said.

“TRAI may provide recommendations on sharing of auctioned frequency bands between satellite networks and terrestrial networks also, the criteria for sharing and appropriate interference mitigation techniques for sharing and coexistence,” it said in the consultation paper.

Satellite companies have unanimously opposed allocation of spectrum to them through auction, while telecom operators said spectrum for commercial use should be allocated through auction only. TRAI has sought views on five spectrum bands in the frequency range 1 gigahertz (GHz) to 2 GHz (L-band), 2 GHz to 4 GHz (S band), 4 GHz to 8 GHz (C band), 10 GHz to 15 GHz (Ku Band) and 17 GHz to 31 GHz (Ka band) -- which are used for different applications related to telecom, broadcast, aviation, weather and more.

In frequency bands 27.5-28.5 GHz (identified for IMT) and 28.5-29.5 GHz (being studied for Captive Non-Public Networks), TRAI may recommend mechanism for sharing of auctioned frequency bands in which both IMT/ CNPN and satellite-based services (both user terminal and gateways) can be provided in a flexible manner, it said.

In the present consultation paper, TRAI has considered all the spectrum bands relevant for space-based communication services as indicated by DoT, it added.

The regulator has sought comments from the stakeholders by May 4, and counter-comments by May 18, 2023.

“This Consultation paper is path breaking and its recommendations are expected to significantly impact the future of the space industry in India. Technical, commercial, and regulatory issues will be addressed, such as whether satellite spectrum should be allocated through authorisation or auction,” Abhishek Malhotra, Managing Partner at TMT Law Practice, said.

The process invites inputs from all stakeholders including industry, and academia to develop recommendations that will shape the industry and ensure its competitiveness and sustainability, he added.

