Trust in digital marketing not as high as hoped

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 Ultra is a super-sized camera phone
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
Consumer trust in digital marketing is on the wane. Though trust has always been a fundamental part of the relationship between consumers and brands, a new study has revealed that consumers are positive about technology per se, but not as positive about digital advertising.
Preferring television advertising instead in today's digital age, more than one-third of consumers surveyed (37 per cent) said digital ads were too intrusive. The study termed it symptomatic of the broader intrusion into consumers’ lives through utilisation of their data.
WPP media arm GroupM's new report found data privacy continues to remain a significant concern for consumers globally, with 61 percent of those surveyed indicating they would be less willing to buy or use a product or service if companies use their personal data.
GroupM is WPP’s media investment group. In what is seen as a blow to digital advertising, the report revealed consumers are seeking a reduction in the number of ads they see, with survey respondents indicating a high incidence of ad-blocker installation. In the study, 41 per cent had installed an ad blocker.
The survey was conducted across 23 countries, including India, and has highlighted the key challenges facing marketers and the interventions needed to help them connect back with their audiences. The survey was conducted before the ongoing mandatory Covid-19 lockdown across countries.
In terms of digital marketing concerns, top challenges cited were fake news on social media, cyber-bullying and online predators. While 75 per cent of consumers believe it is a digital platform’s responsibility to stop inappropriate content from appearing, 64 per cent said they would have a negative opinion of a brand next to inappropriate content.
Across markets, consumers were asked which advertising touchpoints gave them a more positive impression of brands. An interesting insight revealed that television still plays a prominent role in creating positive impressions for brands than common digital formats.
Against the backdrop of increased digital marketing following mandatory isolation across the globe and in the wake of security and privacy issues, 56 percent said they preferred more control over their data. Correspondingly, consumers are looking to protect themselves. GroupM’s research showed that changing privacy settings and deleting cookies and browser history - areas that inform digital advertising - were globally on the rise.
Though media has evolved dramatically, Christian Juhl, Global CEO of GroupM, said it is crucial the industry works collaboratively to make advertising work better. “With pervasive reports of data security and privacy missteps, consumers are increasingly wary of information gathering about them as they move online,” Juhl said in a statement.
Though fatigued by digital advertising, there is a silver lining, with the report noting that consumers continue to be open to brands communicating with them. Marketers need to “fully leverage direct relationships with consumers by optimising the variety, personalisation and frequency of communication,” states the report, exhorting marketers “to return control to consumers by incentivising them to share data”.
Urging marketers to take a step back, the report shows the opportunity that can be created: “...a new concord of trust with consumers in the digital marketing process”. Crucial in today’s digital age, these issues are bound to apply not only to an ever-increasing number of brands, but also to an ever-increasing range of data types and advertising spaces.
Over-the-top specs and a bunch of occasional-use camera features set this phone apart — along with a high ...
International entities are appealing to governments to help the airline industry paralysed by Covid-19
Along with enormous losses enormous financial losses, the sector stares at retrenchment and possible ...
The start-up aims to make investing easy and quick; has two million active monthly users
Yes, some still make the cut with relatively good rates, tax breaks and high safety quotient
You need to understand about floor space index (FSI) to figure out the built-up area on a plot
Life insurance policies are among the most important assets of an individual and play a significant role in ...
As global inventories are overflowing, prices crashed by 22 per cent in LME this year
Covid-19 is redefining the concept of work from home, spurring creativity and exposing the vulnerabilities of ...
Employees the world over are working from home as they attempt to sidestep a virulent disease. This may not be ...
Neil Diamond has tweaked an old hit; Baba Sehgal is out with a new single. Musicians are killing the virus ...
To mark World Idli Day on March 30, New Jersey-based artist Sarasvathy TK is showcasing this steamed wonder ...
The good, the bad and the awkward side of advertising and marketing during social distancing
Cause marketing is taking centre stage in a big way
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
“While a clear and transparent policy framework with stipulated time targets laid the foundation, concerted ...
India’s shift to BS-VI standard fuel from midnight of March 31 is one of the most complex logistical ...
There are just a few days to go before the registration of new BS-IV vehicles is phased out. Prior to the ...
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...