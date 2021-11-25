Twitter makes it easier to switch between top and latest tweets on the web

Twitter is testing a feature that lets users switch between top and latest tweets more easily on the web.

Twitter began testing a new feature that makes it easier to switch between two timelines to see either top tweets or latest tweets first in October for iOS.

As part of the test, users were able to see two timelines “Home” and “Latest” and could swipe to switch between them.

“Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We’re making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you’re scrolling. Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between “Home” and “Latest” on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first,” Twitter had said from its official Support account.

For web users

Twitter is now expanding the test to web users.

“This is now testing with some of you on web –– on Home, click between the “Home” and “Latest” timelines to easily choose which Tweets you want to see first,” Twitter said.

Also read: Twitter rolls out ‘Tips’ on Android

Twiter Spaces

Separately, Twitter announced a new change for its live audio platform Spaces where users cannot see a Space related to a word or a phrase they have muted.

“You muted that for a reason...so now when a word or phrase you’ve muted is in the title of a Space, you won’t see it at the top of your Timeline — even if someone you follow is hosting, speaking, or listening,” read a tweet from the official Twitter Spaces account.