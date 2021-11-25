Twitter makes it easier to switch between top and latest tweets on the web

IFSC: Aircraft leasing gets a big boost
Around 80 per cent of the total commercial fleet in India is leased against 53 per cent of the same, globally
Twitter is testing a feature that lets users switch between top and latest tweets more easily on the web.
Twitter began testing a new feature that makes it easier to switch between two timelines to see either top tweets or latest tweets first in October for iOS.
As part of the test, users were able to see two timelines “Home” and “Latest” and could swipe to switch between them.
“Top Tweets first or latest Tweets first? We’re making it easier to switch between the two timelines and know which one you’re scrolling. Now testing with some of you on iOS: swipe between “Home” and “Latest” on the Home tab to choose which Tweets you see first,” Twitter had said from its official Support account.
Twitter is now expanding the test to web users.
“This is now testing with some of you on web –– on Home, click between the “Home” and “Latest” timelines to easily choose which Tweets you want to see first,” Twitter said.
Also read: Twitter rolls out ‘Tips’ on Android
Separately, Twitter announced a new change for its live audio platform Spaces where users cannot see a Space related to a word or a phrase they have muted.
“You muted that for a reason...so now when a word or phrase you’ve muted is in the title of a Space, you won’t see it at the top of your Timeline — even if someone you follow is hosting, speaking, or listening,” read a tweet from the official Twitter Spaces account.
Airports are also keeping pace to ensure safe, touchless and seamless journeys
Two Indian winners of the Earthshot Prize make their mark at COP26
Though the Glasgow negotiations had profound shortcomings, it united the world to urgently address the ...
We demystify the world of government securities for retail investors looking at the opportunity
How it fares compared to existing investment platforms that facilitate retail investments in G-secs
Mutual funds did not capitalise on returns from APIs, research and diagnostics segments
A head and shoulder pattern on the chart does not rule out the danger of a steeper fall
Tarkari seeks to hero classic and lesser known desi flavours drawn from India’s wide culinary repertoire of ...
Shiv Kunal Verma’s depiction of the lesser talked about Indo-Pakistan war is a book that will delight not just ...
An engrossing book on Kamala Harris’s political journey
Biji Kurien shows how MBAs can be successful at the top in a long and glittering career
Veteran adman Sandeep Goyal, Chairman of Mogae Media, on his plans for his new acquisitions - Rediffusion and ...
How Smytten is disrupting the sampling space by moving it online
Mainstream advertising has to evolve a lot to speak to the new Indian woman
Textile brand Siyaram launches a range of Bamboo fabrics
Three years after its inception, compliance with GST procedures remains a headache for exporters, job workers ...
Corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiatives of companies are altering the prospects for wooden toys of ...
Aequs Aerospace to create space for large-scale manufacture of toys at Koppal
And it has every reason to smile. Covid-19 has triggered a consumer shift towards branded products as ...