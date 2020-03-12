Info-tech

Twitter makes working from home mandatory for employees globally

Bloomberg Tokyo | Updated on March 12, 2020 Published on March 12, 2020

Twitter escalated its coronavirus response by mandating that all employees must work from home, having previously only recommended the practice.

The San Francisco-based company has more than 35 offices around the world, with its Hong Kong, Japan and South Korea locations already put on mandatory remote work due in part to government restrictions.

As it expands the policy to its global workforce, Twitter said it will continue to pay contractors and hourly-wage workers to cover standard working hours during the disruption.

The steps taken by the social media giant mirror responses across the US tech industry, with Microsoft and others committing to pay hourly workers unable to do their on-site jobs and also urging those who can to switch to working remotely.

Large events across the US are getting cancelled, including the South by Southwest festival this month, the Google I/O developer conference in May and the E3 gaming expo scheduled for June. Local and state authorities are also imposing bans on gatherings of large crowds, while the National Basketball Association suspended its season after identifying a positive Covid-19 case among its players.

Published on March 12, 2020
Twitter
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu Business Line editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
FSSAI orders state officials to crack down on counterfeit food products