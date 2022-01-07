Twitter tests TikTok like reaction videos for tweets

Twitter is testing a new feature that lets users post reaction videos to tweets.

Currently being tested on iOS, users can post customised reaction videos for tweets with a “Quote Tweet with reaction” option while retweeting. When a user clicks on the option, it will take them to a screen where you can add the photo or video with the tweet embedded or choose one from their camera roll.

“Tweet reaction videos can now start on Twitter! Testing on iOS: when you tap the Retweet icon, choose “Quote Tweet with reaction” to create and customize your very own Tweet Take –– a reaction video (or photo) with the Tweet embedded,” Twitter posted from its official Support account.

The feature is quite similar to TikTok’s video reply feature. Instagram has also recently launched a similar feature that lets users post reaction videos to comments. When a user comments on another user’s Reel, the creator can click the reply button and post a Reel, adding the user comment as a sticker on the video.

Separately, Twitter is also testing a new composer bar at the bottom of the navigation tab which will let users tweet directly from the main timeline view.

“We’re making it easier to start a Tweet with a new composer bar above the bottom navigation menu. Now testing with some of you on iOS,” it said.