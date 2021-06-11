Twitter to let users add Revue newsletter subscribe button to profiles

Twitter is bringing the Revue newsletter subscription button to profiles. With this, users will be able to see a subscribe button on the profiles of users who run a Revue newsletter and will be able to sign up for the same with a couple of clicks. Once a subscription is confirmed, Revue will start sending the newsletter to the email address connected to that user’s account.

“We’re currently building new ways to grow your newsletter audience, and we want to preview one that will live right on your Twitter profile,” Revue tweeted from its official account previewing the feature. “We want to give writers tools to turn their growing, engaged Twitter audience into newsletter subscribers. This will be available for Revue newsletters soon, so stay tuned. Now, back to work to keep building,” it said.

As per a report by Mashable, the subscribe button will soon be rolled out to profiles on the web and Android first, and iOS a little later.

Acquisition of Revue

The social media major acquired Revue for an undisclosed sum in January this year to help writers and long-form content curators reach out to and grow their audience. It will help them connect with their subscribers while also helping readers discover relevant content, it had said.

“We’re imagining a lot of ways to do this, from allowing people to sign up for newsletters from their favourite follows on Twitter, to new settings for writers to host conversations with their subscribers. It will all work seamlessly within Twitter,” it had said

The microblogging platform will also find ways to help users generate revenue by creating a “durable incentive model through paid newsletters,” it had added.

The social media major had made Revue’s Pro features free for all accounts and had lowered the paid newsletter fee to 5 per cent post acquisition.