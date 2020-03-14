Urban Company to offer Covid-19 health insurance, income protection cover to professionals

Work in the time of Corona
It’s not business as usual as the virus has changed working style dramatically
Home services marketplace Urban Company on Saturday said it has rolled out Covid-19 health insurance and income protection cover for 30,000 service professionals active on its platform in India.
This will be in addition to the existing life, accidental and health insurance plans provided by Urban Company to its professionals, it added.
“Under this new insurance cover, service professionals are offered a hospitalisation cover of up to ₹25,000 and income protection cover of up to ₹14,000 in the event of hospitalisation due to positive diagnosis of coronavirus,” it said in a statement.
Urban Company will extend insurance cover to all service professionals across all the 18 cities in India where it is present.
“We are committed to helping our service partners live a secure life. These are unprecedented times and we want to stand by our partners,” Urban Company co-founder Abhiraj Singh Bhal said.
He added the company is training its service partners on how to maintain hygiene, the right technique of washing their hands, and the use of respiratory masks and gloves.
Urban Company (formerly called UrbanClap) is also actively engaging with consumers on Covid-19 awareness initiatives, ranging from SMSes, e-mails to app notifications.
The company said it has issued an advisory to all its full-time employees across geographies to safeguard themselves and their families from coronavirus.
This includes mandatory work from home, zero travel policy (whether business or personal) and other precautionary measures, it added.
Over 80 people (including 17 foreign nationals) have tested positive for coronavirus in India.
The pandemic -- which started in Wuhan, China -- has infected over 1.31 lakh people in 116 countries and territories and claimed more than 4,900 lives.
It’s not business as usual as the virus has changed working style dramatically
When they create a working environment for their staff to realise their potential
Karan SinghManaging Director, ACG Change unhealthy patterns, you feel better inside-out1 Exercise is ...
But India’s TB Programme faces patent barriers
In the stock markets, the circuit breaker halts trading in all equity and equity derivative markets nationwide ...
Nifty 50 March Futures (9,625)The US market collapsed yesterday as the benchmark indices S&P 500 and Dow ...
Many factors - pricing mechanism, currency movements and taxes - queer the pitch
Relaxation of norms by RBI has helped, among other factors
After years spent locking horns with Narendra Modi, Arvind Kejriwal and Mamata Banerjee are now consciously ...
With an idyllic beach resort as the centrepiece, Amanthi Harris’s new novel is about the pursuit of happiness ...
Eastern State Penitentiary, a former prison in Philadelphia where Al Capone once lived, is now a tourist ...
What can a singles’ perspective add to the understanding of societal behaviour? Quite a lot, according to a ...
Loneliness is a big modern trend — it is also a profitable opportunity for marketers to provide solutions
Pester power is stretching beyond toys and candy to high-value purchases, and marketers are taking note
Dalmia Bharat’s Craft Béton opens up luxurious possibilities in concrete
Raymond stitches plans for a larger share of the male wardrobe with 3D printed cufflinks, and more
In this densely populated area, migrants eke out a living through small trade and businesses. Their fragile ...
North East Delhi has the highest density of population in the country according to the 2011 Census: 36,155 ...
abu Khan sits in front of D-222, his small house in Gali No. 16, which was home to him for about 30 years ever ...
February 22 (Saturday): After nearly one-and-a-half months of women protesting peacefully against the CAA in ...