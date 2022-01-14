Users spent a record 3.8 trillion hours on mobile in 2021: Report

Mobile usage continues to be on the rise as consumers spent a record 3.8 trillion hours on mobile in 2021, according to a report by App Annie. “Mobile is the Greatest of All Time and the go-to device of the future,” said Theodore Krantz, Chief Executive Officer.

“The big screen is slowly dying as mobile continues to break records in virtually every category - time spent, downloads and revenue,” added Krantz.

2021 was record breaking in terms of mobile usage. In the top ten mobile markets, users spent a whopping 4.8 hours a day on mobile.

Led by TikTok which recorded an increase of 90 per cent globally outside of China, 7 of every 10 minutes was spent on either social, photo and/or video apps.

Spending and downloads

In terms of spending money and downloads, consumers spent $170 billion on apps in 2021, a 19 per cent increase from 2020. Downloads continued growing at 5 per cent year over year to reach 230 billion.

Time spent in shopping apps reached 100 billion hours, up by 18 per cent year over year, “led by fast fashion, social shopping, and by big box players,” the report said.

Food and Drink apps also witnessed a new milestone at 194 billion sessions in 2021 (up 50 per cent year over year).

Further, app publishers released two million new apps and games, bringing the cumulative total to 21 million.

Advertising spend

Brands and advertisers also leveraged the popularity of mobile with advertising spend topping $295 billion, up 23 per cent y-o-y. It is estimated to top $350 billion in 2022.

Mobile gaming also grew to $116 billion, an increase of 15 per cent, driven by preference to hyper casual.

Apps that earned over $100 million in consumer spend grew by 20 per cent. Moreover, global consumer spend on dating apps surged past $4.2 billion (55 per cent increase from 2019).

Metaverse is also on the rise with leading avatar apps recording a 160 per cent y-o-y growth.

“Mobile brings us closer together whether virtual or in person. The future will be based on an immersive entertainment experience you create. You won’t watch movies, you’ll star in them,” said Krantz.