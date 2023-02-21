Are you in awe of ChatGPT, the AI platform that is churning out responses the way we do? People from all walks of life and verticals have started asking it all sorts of questions and wondering how it is generating human-like answers.

A large number of them have begun to use the text generated by ChatGPT and pass it as their own. But be warned. The machine-generated texts can easily be spotted by another solution. And, when the text goes online and someone wants to check whether it is created by a human or a machine, the game is up.

“There are apps like GPTZero that outsmarts ChatGPT. With the help of this, we can now assess what percentage of an essay or presentation contains ChatGPT content,” Jayesh Ranjan, IT Secretary of Telangana warns.

When asked, how users could use the content, ChatGPT insists that the users would need to attribute the source of information to OpenAI, which developed the platform, when they used its responses to their queries.

Other solutions

There are other solutions like GPT Detector and Writer AI Content Detector that are text-checker solutions to help analyse the text for its origin.

A classification model, GPTZero can instantaneously assess whether a document was written by a large language model or a human being.

Like ChatGPT, which was trained on large datasets of information, the analysing tools are built on datasets, comprising human-written and AI-generated texts.

“This is an early phase for both the Generative AI (solutions like ChatGPT) and the verifying solutions. The solutions are in the making and it is evolutionary in nature. It is not revolutionary that happened overnight,” Vasudeva Varma, Professor, Head of Language Technologies Research Centre (LTRC) and Information Retrieval and Extraction Lab, at the International Institute of Information Technology (Hyderabad), told businessline.

GPTZero concurs with this view. “The nature of AI-generated content is changing constantly. There always exist edge cases with both instances where AI is classified as human, and human is classified as AI,” it points out.

Implications on students

Meanwhile, universities have begun to discuss the implications of Generative AI solutions on the students and thesis . A professor in a Telangana State University feels that Generative AI would have a serious impact on higher education in general and research work in particular.

“All the PhDs are presently vetted for plagiarism. We now need to look for solutions to add an extra layer of software to check whether part of the content was generated by an AI solution,” he pointed out.

Describing its product on its website, GPTZero says AI-generated text “is proliferating into education, certification, hiring and recruitment, social writing platforms, disinformation, and beyond. We’ve created GPTZero as a tool to highlight the possible use of AI in writing text. In particular, we focus on classifying AI use in prose,” it says.

