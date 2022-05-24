UST emerges title winner at Avtar DivERG Awards

Digital transformation solutions company UST has been named ‘Title Winner’ at the Avtar DivERG Awards for women-led Employee Resource Groups.

The awards were presented to the company at the SEGUE Sessions, a flagship conference organised by Avtar, India’s first diversity advocate and workplace inclusion group.

Avtar is known for its work in diversity, equity, and inclusion and, more specifically, women’s workforce participation. The SEGUE Sessions featured success stories of women’s leaders and organisations fostering gender diversity.

NowU does it for UST

UST Bengaluru’s NowU (Network of Women USsocciates) team led by Sreedevi Sarath is a platform for female employees to seek support, network, give and learn from one another. NowU is the title winner of the DivERG award and celebrates the contributions and achievements of employee resource groups for women.

In addition to this, Sreedevi Sarath, Akilandeswari Senthilnathan, and Dechamma Ponnappa won the ‘HackEquity-Cracking the Inclusion Code.’ Sunil Balakrishnan, Chief Values Officer, Global Head-Development Centre Operations, UST, accepted the award on behalf of UST and NowU Bengaluru.

Equal opportunities for all

Balakrishnan said the company’s commitment to inclusion and diversity over the last 22 years has helped create a culture where everyone feels they have equal opportunity. Manu Sivarajan, Centre Head, UST Bengaluru and General Manager-India and Asia Business Unit, UST, said the awards have come as a major recognition for the company’s efforts to ensure equitable opportunities.

Anu Koshy, Head-Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, UST, said making a mark among a stellar list of peers is a testament to its commitment to creating a culture of belonging, openness, and collaboration. Kavita Kurup, Global Head of Human Resources, UST, was among the speakers at the event. Other participants included Durga Padinjaraveettil, Deepa Pulimoottil Kumar, Shilpa Menon, Sreedevi Sarath, Dhanya Sasidharan, Swathy Srinivasan, Neeta Kuriakose, Renu Ravindran, Neeraja Sobhana and Chithra Nair.