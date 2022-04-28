UST hackathon on ‘Innovating towards Net Zero’ ends

The ‘Hack for Tomorrow’ organised here by digital transformation solutions company UST attracted more than 173 team registrations from 70 colleges from Kerala, of which 25 were shortlisted to participate in an offline event hosted at the UST campus .

The ‘Sussie Techies’ team comprising Ranjana H, Amrita A Nair, Abhijit Narayan S, and Anupama P from College of Engineering, Thiruvananthapuram, emerged winners. ‘Firefox’ of Sujeeth B, Merin Mary Josy, John Raju, Shafna K V, from Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Kothamangalam, was the first runner-up. ‘The Strategists’ comprising Chris Harris, Malavika J M, Reshma B, and A Kamaljith from the Mohandas Institute of Management, Thiruvananthapuram, was the second runner-up.

UST to mentor winners

The winners were presented with prizes, goodies and ₹10,000 in learning credits, and an opportunity to meet with UST’s leadership team. The winning teams were introduced to technology architects at UST, who will help mentor them to create a prototype of the solution and scale it. The winners will also have an opportunity to work with UST full-time and co-develop the product.

The hackathon had the core theme of ‘Innovating Towards Net Zero, ’a spokesman for UST said. It offered participants an opportunity to step away from the conventional academic environment and develop effective, sustainable solutions for de-carbonising supply chains. Conducted as per Covid protocols, the event had multiple rounds spread across 10 days..

Participants were asked to create projects and were engaged through a workshop on ‘Human-centered Design’ by Vishnu Rajasekharan, Global Programme Manager, Strategy & Culture, UST, and a session on ‘Sustainable Innovation’ by Tanveer Mohammedaziz, Client Partner, UST.