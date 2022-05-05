UST signs original equipment manufacturer pact with SAP

FOR WEB ONLY

Digital transformation solutions company UST has signed an original equipment manufacturer agreement with SAP, which will help integrate the SAP Business Technology Platform (SAP BTP) into its Cogniphi AI Vision platform, to be subsequently marketed as UST Sentry Vision AI.

This is a vision-based artificial intelligence (AI) solution that can build predictable patterns to reduce operational wastage, monitor performance, identify revenue leakage and automate complex business processes, a UST spokesman said.

Earning competitive edge

Businesses can leverage digital vision data and video analytics to earn a competitive edge. Integrated with SAP Business Technology Platform and SAP Analytics Cloud, the AI-based vision platform enables and accelerates the intelligent digital enterprise. It will also help build predictive, contextual and analytical capabilities into retail and manufacturing operations through advanced video analytics as a SaaS-based packaged solution, that can, in turn, be integrated with SAP S/4HANA and RISE with SAP, the spokesman added.

Power of vision intelligence

Chris Botha, Senior Vice-President, SAP Practice, said the UST Sentry Vision AI will enable clients to embrace the Industry 4.0 movement and make their factories smarter and transform retail into a touch-free experience. Rohith Raveendranath, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cogniphi Technologies, said the partnership will strengthen the offering and provide the power of vision intelligence to companies across manufacturing, retail and healthcare, among other sectors.

Chris Ritterhern from the Centre of Excellence, SAP Business Technology Platform, said UST’s experience in supply chain and focus on Industry 4.0, along with its innovative understanding of robotic technology as woven into business processes for SAP technologies, is a great foundation to bring new solutions to customers.