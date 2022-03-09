UST teams up with o9 Solutions to transform enterprise supply chains

To ride on o9 Solution’s AI-powered decision-making platform

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has announced a strategic partnership with o9 Solutions to provide effective supply chain management and propel digital transformation for enterprise clients.

o9 Solutions is an enterprise AI software platform provider for transforming planning and decision-making and enables organisations to accelerate the digital transformation of supply chain functions and integrated planning and operations capabilities.

It brings together technology innovations such as graph-based enterprise modelling, big data analytics, advanced algorithms for scenario planning, collaborative portals, easy-to-use interfaces, and cloud-based delivery into one platform.

Supply chain networks

The partnership will help retail, consumer packaged goods (CPG), manufacturing, technology, and telecom enterprises unlock significant value in end-to-end planning and execution processes for their supply chain networks, a UST spokesman said.

It will combine UST’s system integration and strategic knowledge expertise with o9’s AI-powered supply chain, revenue, P&L planning and decision-making platform. It will also effectively address organisational structure, processes, and associated change management goals to accelerate solution adoption and value realization for clients.

Integrated business platform

Niranjan Ramsunder, Chief Technology Officer, UST, said today’s disrupted world throws up a unique combination of incredible volatility across the supply chain and rising customer expectations for a seamless experience across all channels.

“We are proud to integrate o9’s industry-leading integrated business planning platform with our system and data integration capabilities to provide innovative solutions to our clients across all core industries,” Ramsunder added.

Igor Rikalo, President and Chief Operating Officer, o9 Solutions, said the company’s platform and solutions combined with UST’s domain expertise will help customers accelerate their digital transformation journey.