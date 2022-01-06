UST unveils solution for personalised F&B recommendations

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has launchedUST AiSense,an artificial intelligence (AI)-led solution that provides personalised food and beverage recommendations using sensory science.

UST AiSense is power by Tastry, a pioneering AI-driven sensory sciences company that combines analytical chemistry, consumer flavour preferences, and machine learning to predict market performance for sensory-based products. UST is a strategic investor in Tastry, a company spokesman said.

Disrupting industries

UST AiSense is integrated with ‘UST Walk-in, Walk-out’ frictionless shopping solutionto introduce new retail models for anytime, anywhere convenience shopping, the spokesman added.

With academic and startup partnerships across the world,UST collaborates with businessesdisrupting industries with digital innovation and powering ideas to solve tomorrow’s challenges.

The deployable digital technology is a palate-based recommender that helps consumers select the products they will enjoy, said Mahesh Athalye, Senior Director, Retail Platform & Solutions at UST.

Science-based suggestions

“UST AiSense harnesses the power of Tastry to connect consumer-wants with retailers’ digital platforms to drive deeper customer engagement and larger basket sizes,” Athalye explained.

The technology serves brands and retailers by providing science-based suggestions for product development, inventory purchase, and direct-to-consumer recommendation. The new solution will help retailers optimise product mix, and increase sales, margins, and store loyalty, he added.

Food, science, and AI have come together to help consumers find wines or beer they love and associated food. UST AiSense provides analytics tools for retailers to know what customers want.

Real-time insights

Retailers can offer UST AiSense recommendations within a store kiosk or submit through a website or a mobile app. The solution provides real-time insights on sales, inventory, and customer preferences.

Keith Pickens, Retail Domain Leader-General Manager, UST, observed that each person has his/herown unique taste preferences. “You no longer need to spend time researching the right wine and end up buying something that doesn’t match your specific taste,” he said.

Personalised recommendations

“The UST solution helps you find your choice the by harnessing artificial intelligence combined with our sensory science. Personalised purchase recommendations provided by the AiSense app guides you through the process of selecting your perfect wine or beer and associated food every time.”

The launch ofUST AiSenseand the partnership with Tastry exemplifies a strong foundation for the future development of retailers, said Athalye. “Together, we are engineering the future, collaborating as part of the innovation ecosystem to help businesses make smarter, better, and faster decisions,” he added.

The UST AiSensemobile app is available for download on theGoogle Android Play storeorApple App Store.