Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has won nine Brandon Hall Group awards for excellence in human capital management, including two golds, two silvers, and five bronze awards. The gold recognition was won in two categories, best advance in talent management technology implementation for its Career Velocity initiative as well as for best results of a learning programme for automation for efficiency campaign, a company spokesperson said here.

Career Velocity initiative

Career Velocity allows employees to chart a career path by examining advancement opportunities that accompany a range of skill sets. Managers and employees use resources from it to uncover career preferences and discover how best to expand skills. The learning intervention put in place through automation for efficiency campaign has been successful across various geographies and has fulfilled a range of business needs, the spokesperson said.

The entries were evaluated by a panel of independent senior industry experts, Brandon Hall Group analysts and executives. UST’s ‘servant leadership’ philosophy incorporated the ideals of empowerment, team building, participatory management and customer service ethic under a single leadership philosophy. Partnerships with companies such as Udemy, ProGrad and Enparadigm allow for continuing education, ensuring UST team members are able to gain skills needed for career advancement.

Change from within

Kavita Kurup, Global Head for Human Resources, UST, said digital upskilling is critical at all levels of a corporation, especially for leaders who must be equipped with the technical, data and management skills necessary to execute successful transformation. “Our programmes are deepened by collaboration across the organisation and give us a framework as well as the necessary tools to support change from within. Winning nine Brandon Hall Group Excellence Awards underscore UST as an organisation that is an elite human capital management innovator.”

Madana Kumar, Global Head – Leadership Development, UST, said the company has focused on creating a digital culture within. “The servant leadership philosophy and ‘Born to Learn’ culture has helped us accelerate our internal digital transformation. The awards are a testimony to UST’s continuing focus on making itself an employer of choice and a digital transformation partner of choice.”

Better alignment now

Rachel Cooke, Chief Operating Officer, Brandon Hall Group, said Excellence Award winners distinguish themselves through their growing understanding that all the functions of human capital management are integrated and must work together to move businesses forward. “We are seeing more alignment between human capital management and business objectives than ever before.”

