Digital transformation solutions company UST has achieved Google Cloud Specialisations for Cloud Migration, one of the most prestigious technical certifications awarded by Google Cloud, and also Google Cloud Expertise Designations for Google Cloud Analytics and Application Modernisation of Legacy Applications, a company spokesperson said here.

As a part of the comprehensive certification process, Google Cloud conducts thorough assessments of each partner’s cloud migration experience, professional certifications, Google Cloud expertise, and Cloud Adoption Framework to identify top companies and acknowledge those who set the standard in these vital areas, the spokesperson said.

Reserved for best

Only most qualified partner companies receive Google Cloud’s Cloud Specialisations, and awardees must exhibit technical proficiency and a proven history of success. Muraleekrishnan Nair, Global Head Infrastructure and Cloud Services, UST, said the company is proud to be recognised with Google Cloud Specialisation and Expertise Designations. “Hyper-scalers play a central role in our partner ecosystem where we combine the insight, knowledge and experience of the industry’s best partners, UST innovation centres and top research universities to ensure that our clients continue to innovate and thrive,” Nair added.

Highest technical designations

Kim Lasseter, Global Director, Partner Advantage Programme Design and Strategy, Google Cloud, said Specialisation and Expertise Designations are two of the highest technical designations from Google Cloud. “We are thrilled that UST has earned them, which indicates the company’s commitment to developing innovative solutions that simplify cloud migration and implementation.”

Tailored solutions have been critical to UST’s success in serving numerous Fortune 500 and Global 2000 clients, with an average client tenure of over 14 years, the spokesperson said. UST combines its client application experience and Google Cloud technical expertise with deep domain knowledge to ensure clients achieve long-term success beyond migration. This approach equips them to achieve business objectives, performance targets, and resilience goals.

SHARE Copy link

Email

Facebook

Twitter

Telegram

LinkedIn

WhatsApp

Reddit