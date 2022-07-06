UST announces ‘strategic investment’ in Israeli health-tech start-up

Leading digital transformation solutions company UST has announced a strategic investment in Well-Beat, an Israeli start-up with a focus on patient-centred behavioural artificial intelligence (AI). This goes to accelerate UST’s pace in terms of adoption of emerging tech solutions in healthcare and transforming lives through the power of technology, a company spokesperson said.

UST, together with Well-Beat, created a digital patient engagement Software as a Service (SaaS) solution that dynamically adapts to each patient over time, delivers personalised conversational guidelines to the clinician, offers customised prompts that are shaped by the patient profile and provides direct and indirect behaviourally guided motivation to patients based on over 1,400 unique factors.

Direct investments fewer

Sunil Kanchi, Chief Information Officer and Chief Investment Officer, UST, said the company works with academia, innovators and entrepreneurs from across the global start-up community to bring transformational solutions to market. “However, we only directly invest in less than one per cent of our partnerships - those that represent the best of the best in emerging health tech. Well-Beat has earned its reputation as a successful innovator in the rapidly evolving space, and we’re thrilled to offer a platform which empowers them to continue their groundbreaking work”, he said.

Fit for existing ecosystems

Well-Beat utilises information gathered through medical records, connected devices and short patient surveys, and its technology dynamically adapts patient communication to provide intelligent interventions and highly customised experiences, the UST spokesman explained. This is able to seamlessly operate within the existing health-tech ecosystems including electronic health record (EHR) systems, public cloud providers, patient registries and existing wellness or care management applications. Capable of operating without mandating changes to existing workflows or onboarding to a new platform, this helps healthcare organisations achieve greater returns on existing IT investments as well as achieve better response rates and engagement through their existing communication channels, the spokesman said.

Taking success global

The investment in Well-Beat will also help bring one of the success stories of the Israel start-up tech ecosystem to the global market. The size and scale of UST and agility of Well-Beat will put digital transformation to work for patients at a time when healthcare delivery systems are strained and intelligent patient engagement is increasingly critical, the spokesman added.

Raj Gorla, Chief Executive Officer, UST ContineoHealth, said, as healthcare transitions outside the four walls of the hospital, the behavioral AI-powered patient engagement solution enables healthcare organisations to effectively engage high-risk patients, resulting in improved care outcomes. Ravit Ram Bar-Dea, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Well-Beat, said his company is excited over strengthening of relationship with UST. “The increased collaboration and ability to leverage UST’s experience and resources will help us continue to deliver personalised patient outreach.”