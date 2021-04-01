UST’s BlueConch Tech opens delivery centre in Ahmedabad

Bonjour, new guests from small-town India
BlueConch Technologies, the product and platform engineering services arm of digital transformation solutions company UST, has opened a new delivery centre in Ahmedabad, as part of expansion of its multiple global delivery centres and hub in Pune.
The Ahmedabad centre will allow UST to accommodate growing customer demand for product and platform engineering services, a company spokesman said. It will also drive UST BlueConch Technologies’ global delivery and continue to advance its growth through digital innovations.
The new facility is centrally located, equipped with world-class amenities, and is designed to provide a convenient and smart workplace experience to all its employees, the spokesman added. Specialising in fast-paced, global product engineering services, UST BlueConch Technologies will make strategic investments in India and abroad to scale its technology and engineering talent base.
S Ramprasad, President, UST BlueConch Technologies, said that addition of several new customers to the company’s portfolio this year has led to an increased demand for highly skilled software and hardware engineers. “The digital, engineering, and technology ecosystem in Ahmedabad and neighbouring areas is rapidly growing and we are eager to build a Centre of Excellence in Gujarat,” he said.
“UST BlueConch Technologies offers specialised product engineering services to global technology companies by providing an easy and enriching engineering experience to customers while promoting an entrepreneurial and high-performance culture at our workplace.”
Alexander Varghese, Chief Operating Officer, UST, said that the company’s products and platform engineering business from a new location not only fits its strategic needs but also gives it a fresh, new landscape for building on more than 20 years of experience. “This is a testament to the growth and success our company has experienced since its inception in 1999 and marks a milestone to its long history of serving customers and transforming lives across the world.”
