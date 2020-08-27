Vadodara’s Gujarat Flying Club to train drone pilots

Vadodara-based Gujarat Flying Club has received approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct remote pilot training using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or drones.

This takes the total number of drone training schools in the country to 12.

Responding to the Club’s application dated August 4, 2020, the DGCA has granted conditional exemption from the Rule 15A and CAR Section 3, Series X, Part 1 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. This exemption shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of issue of the approval letter or until the operationalisation of Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier.

In a reply to BusinessLine’s query, Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, stated that drone training institutes will bring in standardisation and better quality control in the fast-growing drone eco-system.

“Drone operations open a wide range of opportunities to explore in different sectors. To leverage these opportunities, proper training and framework are essential... Moreover, Drone Training will assist trainee pilots/drone enthusiasts to understand the criticality of maintaining the safety of public property, privacy, other aircraft, and the sky,” said Dubey, adding that drone training will further cater to the future requirement of trained drone pilots to help in commercial operations in different sectors.

Dubey said, “With the addition of Gujarat Flying Club, Vadodara in the DGCA approved drone training list, the number of approved drone schools has reached twelve.”

The approval is subject to conditions and limitations applicable to the Gujarat Flying Club for conducting the remote pilot training at its premises in Vadodara using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems.