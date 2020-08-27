Vadodara’s Gujarat Flying Club to train drone pilots

Huawei Watch GT 2e: Smart, electric and energetic
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
Vadodara-based Gujarat Flying Club has received approval from the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to conduct remote pilot training using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems (RPAS) or drones.
This takes the total number of drone training schools in the country to 12.
Responding to the Club’s application dated August 4, 2020, the DGCA has granted conditional exemption from the Rule 15A and CAR Section 3, Series X, Part 1 of the Aircraft Rules, 1937. This exemption shall be valid for a period of one year from the date of issue of the approval letter or until the operationalisation of Digital Sky Platform, whichever is earlier.
In a reply to BusinessLine’s query, Amber Dubey, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Civil Aviation, stated that drone training institutes will bring in standardisation and better quality control in the fast-growing drone eco-system.
“Drone operations open a wide range of opportunities to explore in different sectors. To leverage these opportunities, proper training and framework are essential... Moreover, Drone Training will assist trainee pilots/drone enthusiasts to understand the criticality of maintaining the safety of public property, privacy, other aircraft, and the sky,” said Dubey, adding that drone training will further cater to the future requirement of trained drone pilots to help in commercial operations in different sectors.
Dubey said, “With the addition of Gujarat Flying Club, Vadodara in the DGCA approved drone training list, the number of approved drone schools has reached twelve.”
The approval is subject to conditions and limitations applicable to the Gujarat Flying Club for conducting the remote pilot training at its premises in Vadodara using Remotely Piloted Aircraft Systems.
The GT 2e comes with 85 workout modes
TN boys Velchamy Sankarlingam and Raja Narayanan on working for the hottest tech firms — Zoom and Virgin ...
From gratitude days to wellness breaks, the pandemic is seeing new additions to leave entitlements
At a time when job losses and salary cuts are the order of the day, guess it is too much to expect increments.
Investors have the option of showing their income from trading as capital gains or business income
As a safety measure, many banks are now offering services, including ATMs, for select customers, at their ...
During the sharp market fall in March, it lost far less than its benchmark and category
What have been the social and industry implications of the pandemic? Here’s a look
Farm distress and financial insecurities in a pandemic year have led to a rise in child marriages in the ...
Podcasts are finally making more monies and shows. Here’s this month’s round-up of what to plug into
Meet Major Suman Gawani — the first Indian peacekeeper to receive the UN Military Gender Advocate of the Year ...
In Gitanjali Kolanad’s debut novel Girl Made of Gold, truth is presented as pieces of a puzzle that don’t make ...
A win-win proposition as it locks in customers for retailers while buyers get to save more
Cocooned indoors during the pandemic, consumers are lavishing attention on their homes
Age no barTo time with world senior citizen day, which falls on August 21, Columbia Pacific communities has ...
Pune-based Wiggles is in the unique space of preventive healthcare
The devastating landslide in Kerala’s Munnar region signals the dire need for ramping up disaster alert ...
FPOs have emerged as an antidote to the ills of the cooperative sector in Maharashtra. Will they live up to ...
The coronavirus pandemic is likely to have a transformative impact on the rural economy. Anil Ghanwat, ...
Covid-19 has hit book publishing in unimaginable ways, forcing publishers, writers and readers to alter their ...