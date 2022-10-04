Veeam Software, a provider of backup, recovery and data management solutions, has brought its multi-city roadshow ‘Hop On Veeam – Your Journey to Modern Data Protection’.

The roadshow throws light on the current data protection landscape and the solutions to address the challenges. “It allows Veeam partners, customers, and distributors to discuss the data protection landscape and engage with the stakeholders about key data protection best practices,” the company said in a statement.

The Veeam Hop-On bus includes a hands-on lab, with engineers showcasing demos on cloud-native solutions for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SaaS

After Hyderabad, the company will take the roadshow to Chennai (October 7), Kochi (October 10) and Bengaluru (October 12). The Hop On Veeam bus includes a hands-on lab, with engineers showcasing demos on cloud-native solutions for AWS, Azure, Google Cloud and SaaS (software-as-a-service) offerings for Microsoft 365.

The bus began its journey on September 16, from Gurugram, making stops at cities including Jaipur, Ahmedabad, Mumbai and Pune. Over the next four weeks, it will visit nine cities to raise awareness about the growing need for data protection solutions.

Importance of data ownership

“The reliance of businesses on data, as well as the amount of data generated by them, is growing, and making organisations even more vulnerable to cyberattacks,” the company said.

Quoting the Veeam Data Protection Trends Report 2022, it said about 84 per cent of organisations in the country were hit by ransomware in the last 12 months.

“With cyberattacks such as ransomware attacks becoming more frequent and more targeted, the likelihood of severe business disruptions increases significantly. Ownership of your data is becoming more critical,” said Sandeep Bhambure, Vice-President of Veeam India and SAARC.