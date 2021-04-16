VIL recruits two senior-level executives

Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL) has recruited two senior-level executives, with Mathan Babu Kasilingam joining as Executive Vice President (Technology Security) and Vivek Jain returning to the telecom operator as Executive Vice President (Marketing).

Kasilingam joins VIL from National Payment Corporation of India, where he was Chief Information Security Officer, prior to which he had worked with organistions such as HDFC Bank, British Telecom Global Sevices, Symantec Software, Mcafee, Wipro and HCL. He has over 20 year of experience in information and cyber security sectors, VIL said in a social media post.

Vivek Jain is joins VIL back from The LEGO Group. In his earlier stints, he had worked with Godrej Consumer Products, Colgate Palmolive, J&J and Perfetti Van Melle. Jain had quit VIL in 2019 to join The LEGO Group as General Manager–India.