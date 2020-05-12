Visionet to hire 1,500 employees during current year

Technology solutions and business process management company, Visionet India, plans to hire 1,500 employees during the current year. The company had already recruited about 2,000 professionals in 2019 and continues to grow in business as well as team strength.

Visionet will recruit associates for mortgage business process management (BPM) work. The positions are available with the flexibility to work from home in the current situation. Most of these positions will be filled up within the next two weeks.

The move is in sync with the organisation’s vision and overall strategy to achieve 50 per cent growth in business. Recently, Visionet announced the opening of its new office space in Bengaluru that can house over 3,000 employees.

“Across the world, people are feeling the economic effects of this crisis, and it is important to stay more focused and keep up the momentum until things get better. We are hiring 1,500-plus employees with work from home facility to ensure safety as well as employment in these times. We are confident of the quality of talent in our economy and are happy to give them a career opportunity with Visionet,” said Alok Bansal, MD, Visionet India.

Opportunities in BFSI

With the rapid growth of technology in the BFSI sector, Visionet believes that there is a huge opportunity in this space. Considering industry demand and the need for innovative ways to conduct business, this segment will continue to see enhanced opportunities. The company will focus on developing industry-relevant products and new-age services that will help BFSI companies compete effectively in a highly competitive space.

Over the next one year, Visionet India plans to expand its BFSI product and service portfolio, with special focus on data science, enterprise automation and cloud engineering.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Visionet India offers solutions leveraging the latest technologies for the BFSI industry.