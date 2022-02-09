Vivo launches Vivo T1 5G smartphone in India

Smartphone maker Vivo on Tuesday announced the launch of its T1 5G smartphone, the first smartphone in the brand’s Series T in India.

The smartphone has been “designed to cater to the needs of aspirational Gen Z users and young millennials.”

The smartphone comes with a 6.58- inch FHD+ In-cell display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and a 240 Hz Touch Sampling rate.

The phone offers a slim design of 8.25mm with a 2.5D flat frame. It is equipped with a 5000mAh battery along with 18W Fast Charge. The smartphone also supports reverse charging, allowing it to function as a power bank.

The phone comes with an extended RAM of up to 4GB and 128GB ROM.

It comes with FunTouch OS 12 and includes features such as Multi Turbo 5.0 for enhanced data connectivity and Ultra Game Mode 2.0.

The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 695 5G mobile platform with 6nm chipset.

As for the camera, the smartphone features a 50MP primary sensor at the rear along with a 2MP super macro camera, and a 2MP bokeh camera. It comes with features such as Super Night Mode, Multi-Style Portrait, and Rear Camera Eye Autofocus. The phone has a 16MP selfie camera.

Vivo T1 5G is available in two colours- Starlight Black and Rainbow Fantasy.

It will be available on Vivo India E-store, Flipkart.com and across all partner retail stores. The phone is priced at ₹15,990 (4 GB + 128 GB), ₹16,990 (6GB + 128 GB), and ₹19,990 (8 GB + 128 GB).