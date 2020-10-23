Vodafone Idea Foundation, NASSCOM Foundation launch ‘MyAmbar’ app for women safety in India

Vodafone Idea Foundation, the CSR arm of Vodafone Idea Ltd, in partnership with NASSCOM Foundation, Sayfty Trust, and UN Women has launched a new app for women called ‘MyAmbar’.

The app has been designed and developed for the safety and empowerment of women in India under the ‘Connecting for Good’ programme.

It aims to help women understand and stand against violence.

The app contains a directory of important helpline numbers and service providers across the country. It also provides a step-by-step risk assessment tool to help them self-assess and understand their physical and emotional state along with recommendations for further course of action.

The upfront SOS button within the app is meant to help them send their location to their emergency contacts in case of any danger. Survivors and high-risk victims can also log in their complaints and seek help through the app.

P Balaji, Chief Regulatory & Corporate Affairs Officer, Vodafone Idea Limited said, “Our association with NASSCOM Foundation and other stakeholders will help lend spread and scale to this endeavour to educate women, help them understand and recognise the constituents of abuse around them and gain access to verified information on medical, legal and mental health services located close by.”

Ashok Pamidi, CEO, NASSCOM Foundation, on the launch said. “One in three women worldwide experience physical or sexual violence. More than four lakh cases on crime against women were registered in 2019 according to India National Crime’s Record Bureau (NCRB). These are just official numbers and we all know that a lot of domestic violence against women goes unreported. Both prevention from such assaults and support in recovery of the victims are of prime importance.”

“Today, with MyAmbar, we have taken a vital step to leverage technology to work towards women's safety and empowerment. I urge everyone to use MyAmbar and support us in bringing this solution to every woman across India's remotest corners,” Pamidi said.

The app provides “comprehensive information on various aspects of gender-based violence presented in easy to understand form.” The content within the app is also available in an audio format.

The app is available in English and Hindi. More languages will be added on to the platform going forward.

