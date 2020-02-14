Vodafone Idea's future bleak with SC rejecting relaxation on AGR

Vodafone Idea's future is at stake with the Supreme Court rejecting any relief of on Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) issue. The promoters of the telecom company- Vodafone Plc and Aditya Birla Group- had earlier indicated that the survival of the company would depend on getting some form of relief on the huge payouts due to AGR and licence fees. The immediate worry would be the AGR payments which is estimated to be over Rs 50,000 crore.

The operator had hoped to get some releif on this payment but the Supreme Court has shut that door. The apex court has asked all operators including Vodafone Idea to make the payment immediately. It also hauled up the Department of Telecom for delaying the collection of the dues. Vodafone Idea share price plunged 11 per cent soon after the SC ruling on Friday.

Also Read How the SC demolished telecom operators plea on AGR

UK headquartered Vodafone Group said on Wednesday that the outlook for its joint venture in India, Vodafone Idea Ltd (VIL), remains critical.

“The outlook for VIL remains critical. VIL is actively seeking various forms of relief from the Indian Government to ensure that the rate and level of payments it makes to the Indian Government is sustainable and it can meet its other commitments as they fall due,” Vodafone Group said in its third quarter earnings statement.

Vodafone Idea net loss rose to Rs 6,438.8 crore in the third quarter ended December 31, 2019, an increase from Rs 5,004.6 crore posted during the comparable year-ago period.