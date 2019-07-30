Walking Tree acquires Techease Systems

Walking Tree Technologies, a Hyderabad-based IT solutions and services company, has acquired Techease Systems, a Mumbai-based IT services company for an undisclosed consideration. “The addition of Techease will help us provide customised solutions through the powerful suite of business tools by Microsoft, including SharePoint, Power BI, and Azure,” Pradeep Lavania, Director and co-founder, Walking Tree said.

Techease's associates and customers were absorbed by Walking Tree with effect from June 1, 2019. Post acquisition, Walking Tree will get 40 employees from Techease. “We look forward to serving our new Techease customers by building long-term relationships and working together on their initiatives now and into the future, as we evolve our offerings. Strategic acquisitions enable us to align with the business needs of our customers and strengthen our competitive position while continuously innovating our solution offerings," Alok Ranjan, Director and co-founder Walking Tree, said in a press release on Tuesday.