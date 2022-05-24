WE HUB to sanction ₹4.5 crore to 13 start-ups

WE HUB — an incubator for women-led start-ups — has sanctioned ₹4.50 crore to 13 start-ups under the Start-up India Seed Fund Scheme.

“We have received 106 applications from 18 states seeking financial assistance under the scheme. We have shortlisted 13 of them across India,” said Deepthi Ravula, Chief Executive Officer of WE HUB.

“We have received ₹5 crore from the scheme. Of this, we will disburse ₹4.5 crore to the shortlisted start-ups. In the first tranche, we will release ₹1.76 crore,” she said.

The shortlisted start-ups include Arms4AI, Artfills, Sortizy, Laurik, Nurture Fields, Signel Biomedical and Dygnify.

“Access to finance is the most common challenge that we hear from all the women that we engage with. WE HUB is creating channels for women entrepreneurs to avail the capital essential at the early growth stage of their enterprises,” she said.