WealthDesk launches unified interface solution to enable retail investors to invest across Internet

Investment technology platform WealthDesk has announced the launch of Embedded WealthDesk Gateway (EWG) that aims to enable integration with brokers and transaction systems with a simple interface built to fit inside any website or application. EWG will enable users to invest into stocks, ETFs and WealthBaskets on any app or website.

According to WealthDesk, EWG has the potential to increase the participation of Indians in capital markets by making it easy to invest in stocks, ETFs and other asset classes in a few clicks just like how UPI increased the number of digital payment transactions in India by expanding coverage across India.

"With the EWG, users can easily place orders for stocks, ETFs, WealthBaskets and other asset classes, view their holdings and open a new broking account without having to switch to another app or website. Integrating broking infrastructure within the EWG will allow retail investors to instantly access limitless opportunities across the internet where intent-driven users want to complete an investment," said a company statement.

EWG is built to empower all finance themed website and app owners to build on their offerings by allowing their users to directly access stocks, ETFs, bonds and WealthBaskets from different touch points such as news content, research applications, advisory, AMC and distribution platforms.

Investment technology platform

Founded in 2016, WealthDesk is an internet scale investment technology platform that’s building the Unified Wealth Interface (UWI) for the Asset and Wealth Management ecosystem on top of broking.

Ujjwal Jain, Founder & CEO, WealthDesk said, “At WealthDesk we are constantly working towards democratizing wealth creation opportunities for millions of Indians. By consolidating an ever growing number of brokers on the WealthDesk UWI vision, we have made it easy for any app or website to offer trading capabilities who would otherwise have to integrate with each broker separately. What UPI did for payments, EWG will do for investment and wealth management industries.”

Do note smallcase Gateway solution also helps users transact stocks, ETFs & smallcases in any app or website, with their own brokerage account.