Web Werks expands into Pune; launches fourth data centre

Web Werks, a national data centre provider, announced the launch of its fourth data centre in India and second in Hinjewadi-Pune.
The new standalone 35,000-sq ft structure is a well-equipped, next-generation data centre with 5 MW of power and rich interconnectivity, according to the company.
The newly constructed first phase of the Pune data centre establishes Web Werks’ position among the top three data centre providers in Pune. With a total capacity of 10 MW, the facility will benefit from Web Werks being SAP certified and also carbon neutral, contributing to global go-green concepts.
The Pune data centre offers interconnection platforms for cloud adoption with multi-homing cloud solutions. It also features Honeywell and Spectra Security Systems, making it highly secure along with a 24x7 NOC. It will also act as a disaster recovery zone for the existing Web Werks data centres based in Mumbai and Delhi NCR and vice versa.
Nikhil Rathi, CEO, Web Werks data centres, said in a press statement, “We are pleased to announce the Phase 1 launch of our new data centre facility. This puts us in the Top 3 DC players in Pune. Web Werks is geared to meet the growing demand for data centres to serve the needs of customers in and outside Pune. We look forward to welcoming our first set of customers in the coming months.”
Since the inception of its first large data centre in Mumbai in 2015, Web Werks has established itself as a high availability, network-dense, carrier-neutral co-location provider. Its data centres are strategically located in Mumbai, Delhi NCR, and Pune — cities home to critical IT infrastructure of numerous Indian and global organisations.
