WhatsApp bans 2 million accounts under new IT rules

In its first ever monthly compliance report under the new IT rules released on Thursday, WhatsApp reportedly banned two million accounts with Indian mobile numbers between May 15 to June 15.

These accounts were tracked through WhatsApp’s tools and resources to prevent harmful behaviour on the platform, the company said in the report.

“We are particularly focused on prevention because we believe it is much better to stop harmful activity from happening in the first place than to detect it after harm has occurred. The abuse detection operates at three stages of an account’s lifestyle: at registration; during messaging; and in response to negative feedback, which we receive in the form of user reports and blocks. A team of analysts augments these systems to evaluate edge cases and help improve our effectiveness over time,” WhatsApp said in the report, in accordance with Rule 4(1)(d) of the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021.

Additionally, 375 grievances were received from users in the same period spanning across account support, ban appeal, safety issues, product support, and other support. The highest number of requests came as ban appeal which stood at 204. Of this, 63 accounts were actioned. There were 70 grievances for account support, 43 for product support, 20 for other support and eight for safety issues.

The report did not mention the number of accounts actioned for other sections.

“In addition to our safety features and controls, we employ a team of engineers, data scientists, analysts, researchers, and experts in law enforcement, online safety, and technology developments to oversee these efforts. We enable users to block contacts and report problematic content, and contacts to us from inside the app. We pay close attention to user feedback and engage with specialists in stemming misinformation, promoting cybersecurity, and preserving election integrity,” WhatsApp said.

The messaging platform is currently locking horns with the government in the Delhi High Court, having appealed against a clause in the new IT Rules asking the app to reveal details of originator of certain messages when asked.

“WhatsApp is built on end-to-end encryption technology which means your personal chats with friends and family - including groups - are protected by end-to-end encryption. Requiring messaging apps like WhatsApp to ‘trace’ chats is the equivalent of asking us to keep a fingerprint of every single message sent, which would break end-to-end encryption and fundamentally undermine people’s right to privacy,” WhatsApp’s parent Facebook India’s MD Ajit Mohan said in an earlier interview with BusinessLine.

Other apps

Facebook and Instagram along with Google, Twitter, and Koo released their compliance reports earlier this month. Facebook took action against 30.5 million posts and Instagram actioned 2.03 million posts. Google removed 59,350 items between April and May without specifying categories, while Twitter removed 133 URLs. Of the 5,502 Koos or posts reported by the community, 22.7% (1,253) were removed, while other action was taken against the rest – 4,249.