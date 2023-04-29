Chennai

WhatsApp tracker Wabetainfo said in a recent post that the company is bringing a side-by-side toggle feature to allow users to view chats as per convenience.

Splitscreen feature was introduced to provide users with simultaneous chat view without having to lose the ongoing chat.

WhatsApp side-by-side option can be managed within the in-app settings. With the option in the settings, users can disable the side-by-side view by toggling the option available within WhatsApp Settings under Chat Settings.

Side-by-side view splits the screen, can result in a smaller area for each conversation, especially on devices with smaller screens.

In addition, some users would like to have the traditional single-window view and may find the side-by-side view inconvenient. WhatsApp is now rolling out a toggle to disable the side-by-side view.

WhatsApp is enabling the feature for Android tablet users for an upcoming update.

