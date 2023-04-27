Tinder is tweaking its verification process by introducing AI and video selfies to its photo verification, as per reports.

Before, to get verified on Tinder, users were required to pose as instructed to click a picture and get a blue tick on the profile. Instead, now Tinder needs video selfies rather than photos to verify a user.

With the introduction of AI in the tech world, it is easy for anyone to fake photos, hence, Tinder introduced video selfies for liveness check, as well.

In addition, Tinder users can restrict their chats to profiles that are photo verified. The move comes from Tinder in an effort to tighten security and privacy.

With the new introduction, Tinder would first require the user to complete a series of video prompts, which the AI will use to match the person in the profile photo. The AI feature works by matching a 3D mapping of someone to their still photo.

Tinder has partnered with a third-party manager to look at the video selfie verification process, rather than running it in-house.

Later, Tinder is expected to introduce new features that will let users only see other photo verified members in their recommendations, with message settings.

Tinder said that the video selfie verification feature is rolling out globally. The ability to restrict messages to “Photo Verified Members” will roll out in the upcoming months.