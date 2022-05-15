WhatsApp is working on the ability to generate rich link previews for status updates: Report 

WhatsApp is now working on the ability to generate rich link previews for status updates, according to reports. According to a report by WABetaInfo, the platform is working on the ability to generate rich link previews when sharing a link to the status update.

The platform will generate a rich preview by adding more details to the shared link, as per the report. On WhatsApp for iOS, the link preview is not generated actually. On WhatsApp beta for Android, users can see a preview while sharing a link to text status updates. However, it is not a rich preview.

Feature coming soon

The platform is likely to bring the same feature on WhatsApp beta for Android and Desktop as well at a later date. Currently, the feature is under development. It is also working on a new feature that will let users view status updates in the chats list for a future update, as per reports.

Most recently, it rolled out a host of new features including message reactions, improved file sharing and increased limit for groups. Emoji reactions are now available on the latest version of the app.