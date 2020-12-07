WhatsApp launches in-app notifications feature

WhatsApp has launched a new feature on iOS that allows it to send updates to users through in-app notifications, according to reports.

WhatsApp has currently launched the feature on iOS and is likely to unveil it soon on Android, according to an HT Tech report.

Three options

The feature will enable WhatsApp to alert its users about various updates through in-app notifications. Users can choose to turn on these alerts from the Notifications section of the Settings menu.

They can also customise how they see these notifications within the app by selecting the Alert Style, wherein users get three options — None, Banners and Alerts, as per the HT Tech report.

“Alerts require an action before proceeding. Banners appear at the top of the screen and go away automatically,” WhatsApp said.

The in-app banner feature was initially reported by WABetaInfo. As per WABeta’s recent report, the Facebook-owned messaging platform will alert its users about its updated Terms of Service through in-app notification. WhatsApp will be updating its Terms of Service in 2021, as per the report.