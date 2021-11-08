WhatsApp may be working on a new ‘Community’ feature: Report

Green miles to go and promises to keep
WhatsApp is working on a new ‘Community’ feature, according to reports.
The feature was first spotted by XDA Developers last month. Most recently, WABetaInfo, which tracks developments with the Meta-owned messaging platform, also reported similar findings.
XDA Developers had reported that the feature is likely to overlap with the existing WhatsApp Groups feature and the two features are likely to co-exist.
According to the WABetaInfo report, Community will be a new place on the platform which will provide more control to group admins over groups on WhatsApp. It will primarily give control to admins to group other groups easily.
Users will be able to create a Community chat, which is like a group chat. According to the report, the feature that is being developed at the moment is still a private place between people protected by end-to-end encryption.
The Common icon is also likely to have a separate layout to differentiate it from a group chat.
Admins will be able to send messages in the Community group chat and will be able to group some groups related to the community, as per the report.
They can invite other users to join the community. Other members can be manually added or can join using a “Community Invite Link”, if shared by the admin privately or publicly.
Admins are also likely to have access to certain tools to better manage Community.
The ‘Community’ feature is currently under development on WhatsApp beta for Android and WhatsApp beta for iOS. The platform can make changes to its appearance, features or any other aspect before the official release to beta testers, the report noted.
It is likely to be made available in a future update on WhatsApp eta for Android and iOS.
