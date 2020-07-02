WhatsApp rolls out new features to enhance chatting experience

WhatsApp, on Wednesday, launched some new features for its users, including animated stickers, dark mode for WhatsApp for Web, QR codes, Status for KaiOS, and improvements to group video calls, Indian Express reported.

On its official launch of the new feature, the messaging app informed that the features will be available for users in India in the coming weeks.

WhatsApp Stickers are already available for years now. WhatsApp has announced new features to enhance the chatting experience of its users.

Announcing animated stickers, WhatsApp said in an email statement, “Stickers are one of the fastest-growing ways people communicate on WhatsApp, with billions sent every day. We are rolling out new animated sticker packs that are even more fun and expressive.”

In a slew of new features, the Facebook-owned messaging app also announced the QR code feature for users. With this, the messaging platform is making it easier for users to add new contacts. The feature will be available next week.

To add contacts using QR code, users need to scan their QR code to add them to their contact list.

Earlier this year, WhatsApp had launched a dark mode for mobile app. The platform has now rolled out a dark theme for web users. This feature comes as many users access WhatsApp through the web while working from home. This feature will help them see text messages more vividly. The feature will be available for all users in the weeks to come.

WhatsApp recently extended group video call participants to eight from four. The platform is now making it easier for users to focus on whoever they want by letting them press and hold to maximise a participant’s video to full screen. Additionally, WhatsApp is adding a video icon in group chats of eight or less, so users can easily start a group video call with one tap, Indian Express reported.

The messaging platform has also made Status available for KaiOS users. All KaiOS users will now be able to share updates on Status that disappear after 24 hours.

These features will be rolled out in the coming weeks with the latest version of WhatsApp.