WhatsApp chats are a personal thing to us and we surely want to keep them to ourselves, only. In April, WhatsApp rolled out a new chat lock feature to tighten security and enhance user experience.
Also listen: Fighting cyber crimes: How much control should the government have on the internet?
Here’s how you can lock a chat on WhatsApp in Apple iOS.
Chat lock in iOS
- Head to WhatsApp and select the chat one wish to hide.
- Go to the chat lock option under the chat setting.
- Turn on ‘Lock this chat’ with Face ID/ pass code.
- Once this is turned on, the particular chat is locked and can only be viewed under Locked Chats option above ‘Archived Chats’.
Also read: WhatsApp launches screen-sharing, tabs for navigation bar on Android