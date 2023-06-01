WhatsApp chats are a personal thing to us and we surely want to keep them to ourselves, only. In April, WhatsApp rolled out a new chat lock feature to tighten security and enhance user experience.

Also listen: Fighting cyber crimes: How much control should the government have on the internet?

Here’s how you can lock a chat on WhatsApp in Apple iOS.

Chat lock in iOS
  • Head to WhatsApp and select the chat one wish to hide.
  • Go to the chat lock option under the chat setting.
  • Turn on ‘Lock this chat’ with Face ID/ pass code.
  • Once this is turned on, the particular chat is locked and can only be viewed under Locked Chats option above ‘Archived Chats’.

Also read: WhatsApp launches screen-sharing, tabs for navigation bar on Android

Also read
WhatsApp

WhatsApp releases status archive feature for businesses on Android

Related Topics
comment COMMENT NOW   