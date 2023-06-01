WhatsApp chats are a personal thing to us and we surely want to keep them to ourselves, only. In April, WhatsApp rolled out a new chat lock feature to tighten security and enhance user experience.

Also listen: Fighting cyber crimes: How much control should the government have on the internet?

Here’s how you can lock a chat on WhatsApp in Apple iOS.

Chat lock in iOS

Head to WhatsApp and select the chat one wish to hide.

Go to the chat lock option under the chat setting.

Turn on ‘Lock this chat’ with Face ID/ pass code.

Once this is turned on, the particular chat is locked and can only be viewed under Locked Chats option above ‘Archived Chats’.

Also read: WhatsApp launches screen-sharing, tabs for navigation bar on Android

Also read WhatsApp releases status archive feature for businesses on Android