WhatsApp Web working on adding support for video and voice calls: Report

Wash your hands, check your oxygen level and workout with this iPhone health companion
WhatsApp is working to add support for voice and video calls to WhatsApp Web, according to a report by WABeta Info.
WABeta Info has spotted an updated version of the desktop app for the messaging service bringing the version up to 2.2043.7.
The feature is still under the development phase and is likely to be available for users soon, as per the report.
The report also shared screenshots of a preview of the feature and how it works.
As per those, a user will be able to see a window that pops up when they receive an incoming voice/video call. They can then accept or decline the call from the window. WhatsApp Web will display a different type of window which is smaller when a user calls their contact. The window will also include the status of the call.
The platform is also likely to add support for group voice and video calls to the web, the report said.
WhatsApp Web support for calls is one of the most demanded features by users. The company is considering rolling out the feature in the next few weeks as per the report.
WhatsApp, however, hasn’t provided any official details on the same.
