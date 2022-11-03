IT firm Wipro has announced the appointment of Amit Choudhary as Chief Operating Officer and member of the Wipro Executive Board. With this, the company has reinstated the COO position, that it had dissolved 16 months ago.

Choudhary will be responsible for improving organisational operational efficiency and helping drive sustainable growth. He will work closely with Wipro’s leadership teams across the organisation on transformation initiatives with the aim of improving customer-centricity, said the company.

He will manage Global Business Operations, Delivery Excellence, CIO, CISO, and Enterprise Risk Management functions.

Thierry Delaporte, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, said, “Amit brings an incredible mix of strategic thinking and credible execution. With his experience and unique understanding, Wipro will continue to build a business that delivers to the needs of our stakeholders.”

Amit will be responsible for expanding our transformation and driving operational excellence, doubling down on what is most important to our company, and where we can deliver the greatest impact for our clients, he added.

Choudhary joins Wipro from Capgemini, where he was the Chief Operating Officer for the Financial Services Business Unit, as well as a member of their Executive Committee. Prior to Capgemini, he held various leadership positions at Boston Consulting Group and Cadence Design Systems and consulted with Boards and CXOs across industries, including financial services, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and industrial goods.

“I am very excited to join Wipro, and look forward to working with the incredible team. I hope to bring new perspectives that will further strengthen the organisation’s core business while deepening the value we offer to our clients,” said Amit Choudhary.